The development of a 335-acre subdivision in Maquoketa was one of several projects presented by University of Iowa students to Jackson County municipalities on Thursday.
The projects, which ranged from the restoration of Jackson County landmarks to the creation of a renewable energy plan, were part of the University of Iowa’s “Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities.” The effort partnered nearly 200 college students with local communities to complete a number of plans and designs for future initiatives in Jackson County that municipalities and organizations can use in the future.
In total, 36 local projects were completed by university students throughout the school year as part of the university’s partnership with Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority and the Jackson County Economic Alliance.
“What we did is reach out to communities and the county and nonprofits and ask them if they had any projects they wanted done,” said David Heiar, senior adviser for the Jackson County Economic Alliance. “A lot of those projects were allowing students to develop a game plan for things that we might want to pursue in the future.”
Heiar said a total of $50,000 was contributed collectively by participating Jackson County municipalities and nonprofit organizations in order to fund the projects. That cost was partially offset by a $20,000 state grant.
For the communities, the partnership provided affordable and reliable design and consulting services for initiatives they want to pursue in the future. For the students involved, ranging from civil engineering to law majors, it provided the perfect opportunity to utilize their education and get real-world experience.
Fourth-year civil engineering student Nick Radcliffe, a native of Solon, Iowa, led a team of students in designing a land use plan for a 335-acre property southwest of Maquoketa. The team’s final design proposes the development of a subdivision that includes 490 homes, commercial space, a bridge and a bike path. If completely constructed, the expanded housing could generate an additional $1.9 million in annual tax revenue for Maquoketa.
“Our goal was to provide them with a plan going forward,” Radcliffe said. “We wanted to provide something that is really going to draw people who might want to live there.”
Radcliffe and his team provided thorough site plans for the project, including sanitary sewer and water main layouts and a plan for stormwater maintenance.
Maquoketa Mayor Tom Messerli said the multiple student-led projects developed for Maquoketa give the city a head-start in pursuing many of its future goals.
“They are well thought out and well planned out,” Messerli said. “I know they are something that we will be able to look back on in the future.”
Maquoketa City Manager Josh Boldt said the land use plan provided by the Iowa students might not come to fruition for another 10 years, depending on developer interest and the willingness of surrounding landowners to sell their property.
However, he added that if the southwest expansion of the city is pursued, the students’ plan will be utilized.
“The work that they have produced seems like quality work and would point engineers in the right path immediately,” he said.