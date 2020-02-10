A man accused of stealing more than $14,500 from a Dubuque County restaurant recently was sentenced to five years in prison.
Jeffrey J. Krieger, 48, of St. Paul, Minn., pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of third-degree burglary. He originally had been charged with second -degree burglary and first-degree theft.
Court documents state that he broke into a locked office at Eichman’s Bar and Restaurant in Sageville, Iowa, in July 2018 and stole three cash bags.
Authorities said at that time that he was wanted for questioning in connection to at least 13 burglaries and thefts in Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and North and South Dakota.
A sentencing order states Krieger’s prison term is to be served alongside sentences imposed in Wisconsin and Minnesota, with credit for time served.
He must also pay a $1,000 fine, but the court determined he lacks the ability to pay restitution or to perform community service for court costs.