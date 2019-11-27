DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Three years after the installation of an interchange on the west end of Dyersville, the number and severity of crashes along that stretch of U.S. 20 have plummeted.
The interchange sends Dubuque County X-49 over U.S. 20, with dedicated exit and entrance ramps. Opened in November 2016, the interchange was prompted in part by frequent crashes at nearby at-grade intersections.
The primary safety concern was the intersection of Seventh Street Southwest and U.S. 20. From 2005 to 2013, five fatal crashes occurred on the stretch of road near the intersection.
Iowa Traffic and Safety Bureau data shows the number of crashes has declined significantly since the interchange opened, and there have been no fatal crashes.
From 2014 to 2016, 25 crashes — a little more than eight per year — occurred on U.S. 20 on the west side of Dyersville. But in 2017 and 2018, just six crashes — or three per year — were reported along that same stretch.
“Our time out there has been cut significantly,” said Dyersville Police Chief Brent Schroeder. “It was a really, really good move.”
In addition to the interchange, the $10 million project involved the elimination of four at-grade intersections, including highway access from Seventh Street Southwest.
Mayor Jim Heavens said the western highway intersections had been a problem for many years. Several fatal crashes occurred when vehicles attempted to merge onto the highway from Seventh Street Southwest.
There were no acceleration lanes in the area, and the road connected at a curve in the highway, limiting visibility.
“It was one of the most dangerous intersections in Iowa,” Heavens said. “We had a lot of older and young residents that were dying.”
Local and state officials previously tried to mitigate safety concerns through other means, including the 2010 installation of a flashing light system to warn drivers of oncoming highway traffic.
However, a fatal crash occurred just days after that signal was installed.
Schroeder said the new intersection not only has improved safety for drivers, but it also increased the ease of snow removal and provided a safer route for school bus drivers.
He also added that police workload efficiency has increased. Previous crashes on the highway would result in a minimum of four squad cars being needed just to block off the highway.
“We had to use a lot of officers to close the road down,” Schroeder said. “We had to spend a lot of our resources out there.”