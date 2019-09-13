MANCHESTER, Iowa — One key challenge faced by Delaware County school administrators is finding the people to fill open staff positions.
Four school and district leaders on Thursday told about 20 people that they have sometimes struggled to fill openings for substitutes, bus drivers, coaches, some specialized teachers and other staff members.
“It just seems like there’s no one out there,” said Kelley Harbach, principal of St. Mary’s School in Manchester.
Harbach was joined by administrators from the West Delaware County, Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley community school districts for a panel discussion on some of the positive developments in their schools, as well as some of the challenges they face.
The event was part of a meeting of Advancing Modern Professionals for Tomorrow, a young professionals networking group in Delaware County.
During the panel discussion, administrators discussed some of the struggles they have had filling open staff positions.
Troy Osterhaus, sixth- through 12th-grade principal for Maquoketa Valley, said finding coaches also has become increasingly difficult.
West Delaware Superintendent Kristen Rickey said her district has had a particularly difficult time finding enough bus drivers, noting that mechanics and the transportation director also are helping to drive buses.
She said one challenge is the number of requirements to drive a bus. Even a retired state trooper who now drives for the district faced that challenge.
“He had to do so much training to be a school bus driver even though he spent his entire career driving the state highways,” she said.
Another challenge administrators cited was meeting the changing mental health needs of their students, an area where they have focused their resources.
Osterhaus said that this year, his district created a position for a behavioral strategist to serve students in third through eighth grade, an age at which staff see more students with mental health struggles. The district also is bringing in a therapist to work with students who need it.
“We’re doing everything we can to try to meet (students’) needs,” he said.
Administrators also said they have put an increased focus on work-based learning and giving students career-based opportunities.
West Delaware leaders are looking at adding an automotive apprenticeship program, along with pre-apprenticeship offerings, Rickey said.
Dawn Voss, seventh- through 12th-grade principal for the Edgewood-Colesburg district, said officials are looking at starting an apprenticeship with Edgewood Locker in meat cutting.
They also encourage high school juniors to pursue job-shadowing opportunities.
“Give us an idea so we can send you out and try some things, so that your senior year, you can do some work-study for a longer period of time,” Voss said.