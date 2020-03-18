EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- City of East Dubuque voters on Tuesday shot down a proposed increase in property taxes and opposed moving up the closing times for some bars.
About 67% of voters, or 328, opposed a tax rate increase that would have boosted property taxes by $98.01 for a home valued at $100,000. The increase would have brought in an estimated $91,800 in additional revenue.
City Manager Loras Herrig had argued that the increase was needed in order for the city to cover all of its expenses.
He previously stated that the city will have a budget shortfall of about $80,000 next fiscal year if the measure was not approved. The city would have to use reserve funds to address the budget deficit.
Voters also soundly voiced their opposition to having all the city's bars close at 2 a.m. Currently, four taverns with special licenses can stay open until 3:30 a.m.
About 62% of voters opposed such a move.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand requested that the question be put on the ballot, following months of discussion on closing times.
Despite City Council members then voting, 5-1, against taking the question to voters, a petition with 90 signatures collected by VanOstrand put the measure on the ballot.
VanOstrand argued that letting bars stay open until 3:30 a.m. contributes to increased crime in the city.
However, a group of owners of downtown bars — those that would be affected and some that would not — opposed such a change. They argued that not only would an earlier closing time negatively impact their businesses but also the community as a whole.