Police said a Dubuque man choked and punched his then-girlfriend, burned her with a cigarette and threatened her with a knife.
Anthony G. Brothern, 53, of 305 W. 16th St., No. 2, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging false imprisonment, domestic assault while displaying a weapon, domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury, two counts of stalking and two counts of first-degree harassment.
Court documents made available Tuesday state that Lynn Jenaman, 41, of 2160 Elm St., No. 210, contacted police on March 27, 2020, to report that Brothern had assaulted her during the course of the past month.
Jenaman told police that the assaults took place at two different residences in Dubuque, including a choking incident and Brothern threatening her while holding a knife, and that “she was held against her own will and was constantly being assaulted if she attempted to leave,” documents state.
The abuse occurred every day, Jenaman told police, and included Brothern “punching her in the face and head, stomping on her ribs and holding her to the floor by her hair,” documents state.
Jenaman’s injuries included bruising to her legs, scratches around her left ear and a cigarette burn on her left hand.
Documents state that in May 2020, Brothern made numerous threats against Jenaman while leaving a series of voicemail messages on her phone.