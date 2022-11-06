Catherine Caitlin, Mary Moody and Mauricio Castaneda make up the bulk of the human capital of the aid agency known as Tri-State VIATS, which principally serves Dubuque’s small Guatemalan community.
It’s a small crowd, but that’s the point. With some Guatemalans in Dubuque living undocumented, and plenty of room for cultural misunderstanding or other transgressions, they prefer a tight ship.
“We keep it low-key on purpose,” Caitlin said. “We don’t want to cause harm.”
Like many social services agencies before it, VIATS started with one goal — the organization’s name originally stood for Volunteer Immigrant Appointment Transport Service — and quickly expanded its role.
The organization started in February 2020 doing transportation, but the three were fielding calls from Guatemalan families facing food insecurity as early as the end of March.
Guatemalans faced greater food insecurity faster, Moody said, because many worked jobs in food service and were the first to be laid off at the outset of the pandemic. Plus, their status as a largely immigrant community put them at a disadvantage when many of their neighbors were relying on government aid.
“Here’s the thing that’s different: They’re not always documented, and even if they’re here with the permission of the government, they don’t have IDs, social security numbers,” Caitlin said. “They’re the bottom of the poverty barrel.”
Addressing that task fell to Moody and Caitlin, who organized food drops out of Caitlin’s basement via donations and supplies from St. Stephen’s food bank.
One challenge came in seeking out culturally appropriate food for the Guatemalans. Food pantries and food banks traffic in typical American staples, which don’t necessarily overlap with Guatemalan staples like rice, tortillas and beans.
“There’s a lack of understanding of what they need,” Castaneda said. “They like peanuts, they don’t like peanut butter.”
That understanding is the role Castaneda brings for the group. Born in Guatemala, he grew up around American expatriates before moving to the United States when he was 19.
He’s been working regularly with more recent immigrants to help them navigate American culture and society. It’s earned him a unique moniker among local Guatemalans: “el padrano” — the godfather.
From the food drops, Tri-State VIATS expanded to its Fresh Food Project, where organizers taught some families to garden in their backyards — or provided them with soil-filled barrels to do so themselves.
Some families also pay into a co-op managed by Moody and a Guatemalan named Jacinto Brito, who grow fresh produce on Moody’s farm south of Dubuque and make regular deliveries to families throughout the growing season. Brito is expected to lead that project going forward; the organization’s long-term plan is to help the Guatemalan community reach greater self-sufficiency.
“We’re trying to work ourselves out of the job,” Caitlin said, laughing.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
