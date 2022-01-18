Eleven cases of chronic wasting disease were reported in Dubuque, Jackson and Clayton counties during the 2021-2022 deer hunting season, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR reported 36 cases of the disease of the disease statewide. Dubuque and Jackson counties saw one case each, while Clayton County saw nine.
DNR officials obtained the numbers by testing samples from 5,000 deer provided by hunters and taxidermists and collected as roadkill over the past 10 months, a press release states.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer and elk. A total of 148 deer have tested positive for the disease statewide since the first positive case in Iowa was reported in 2013.
So far, 29 deer have tested positive for the disease in Clayton County, the second highest of the 12 counties where the disease has been confirmed. Dubuque County has had three cases, and Jackson County has had two.
State officials have established several deer management zones where the disease has been confirmed. One covers parts of Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties.
Most of the cases identified statewide were found inside existing zones. In Jackson County, one case was identified just outside the management zone.
The DNR will schedule a meeting in Jackson County to discuss the disease and how hunters can help slow its spread, the release states.