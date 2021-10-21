Sorry, an error occurred.
Democrat Angie Normoyle has joined the race for the congressional seat held by outgoing U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois.
Normoyle is a member of the Rock Island County Board, elected in 2019.
“You’ve already chosen me to represent you in local election, and now I’m ready to fight for you and your family in Washington,” she said on her campaign Facebook page launched Wednesday.
Currently, the 17th district covers a latitudinally long stretch of Illinois’ northwestern edge, including Jo Daviess County.
She joins City of Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann in the Democratic primary for the open seat.
On the Republican side, 2020 challenger Esther Joy King is running once again after losing a tighter-than-expected race against Bustos in the last election.
