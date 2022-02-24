Readers were introduced to the varied roles of a Dubuque Police Department desk sergeant 60 years ago.
In the era before modern law-enforcement communications, the desk sergeant manned telephones and police radios to route officers to calls throughout the city, a task that made the position akin to “a doctor who feels the heartbeat of the city,” according to a feature story.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on police desk sergeants in its March 4, 1962, edition.
This shift is no time for sergeants
The manual says he’s a policeman and so does the badge and shoulder patch, but sometimes he has his doubts.
For he has been a part-time mother, minister, marriage counselor and confidante and a doctor who feels the heartbeat of the city.
He is a lawyer handing out free legal advice to nameless clients and a dentist who removed decay from the city without an anesthetic.
He would feel more like a professional man if he made as much money as the garbage collectors and people quit calling him a cop.
A desk sergeant is all of this and more.
He will smile and be polite to an arrogant, vulgar citizen, but he’d probably like to punch the guy in the nose.
He is an intellectual giant when he can tell you how to find Lori Court or Pamela Court.
But if he says you can’t park for five minutes in a bus zone, you wonder how he ever made it out of kindergarten.
He is bored to nervous exhaustion when the phone is still and the radio transmits a solid hour of static during the long hours of night and early morning.
But when something breaks, the flood gates open, and he would gladly pop for the down payment on a new squad car when there are more emergencies than men.
He is patient, understanding and forgiving, and he can answer three phones and a radio call all at the same time.
His pulse will quicken when a hysterical voice on the phone pleads for help and his heart will sink when the caller hangs up without giving a name or address.
When sending two cars on the same emergency, he’ll cross his fingers and pray they won’t meet at the same intersection, because this did happen about two years ago.
During the summer months, he’s plagued by tearful tots who’ve lost their mommies.
On cold, wintry nights, he’s a hotel clerk to wandering knights of the road who want to call a cell block home.
And his pet peeve is the wisecracking drunk who puts up a fight as soon as he reaches for the jail door key.
There are lighter moments.
On certain spring days when weather conditions are right, the radio will be jammed with calls from as far away as California, Texas and Maryland.
Last spring, a desk sergeant had just completed a call to a Dubuque squad car when he heard a police radio operator in Georgia say:
“All cars standby until those damn Yankees get off the air.”