MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man who struck a pedestrian with his vehicle and led authorities on a chase in which a deputy was seriously injured recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Kevin A. Krapfl Jr., 30, entered the pleas in Iowa District Court for Buchanan County to charges of causing a serious injury with a vehicle, leaving the scene of a serious injury crash, operating while intoxicated-third or subsequent offense and operating without an interlock device.
As part of a plea deal, other charges were dropped.
Krapfl was accused of striking a pedestrian at about 2:40 p.m. April 18 in Oelwein before leading authorities on a chase that passed through multiple counties.
The vehicle pursuit ended when Krapfl crashed into a squad vehicle operated by Dan Walter, a deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, Walter was badly injured and was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.