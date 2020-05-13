CLAYTON, Iowa — The Iowa chapter of Sierra Club on Tuesday called for public input opportunities on a Clayton County company’s proposal to export millions of gallons of Iowa water to drought-stricken western states.
In a press release, the organization also called on the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to conduct a study on the effects of Pattison Sand Co.’s request to draw water from the Jordan aquifer. That study should examine “the effects this will have on Iowa farmers and on those communities who are using the Jordan aquifer for drinking water. “
“Already businesses and municipalities in Linn County, Johnson County and Webster County face restrictions on water withdrawal from the aquifer,” the release states. “The level of the aquifer in those counties has dropped, and steps have been implemented to ensure that future needs can be met.”
Pattison hopes to load 10 rail cars with Iowa water in June as a pilot program. Its earlier request to begin exporting failed to win DNR approval in time.
DNR regulators have balked at the plan, concerned that it violates the intent of Iowa’s water withdrawal laws, according to Iowa Capital Dispatch. This is the first water export proposal DNR has received, aside from small border rural water systems.
Newly released documents show Pattison wants to export Iowa water in part to supply livestock and irrigate crops in Nevada and Colorado. The water also could be treated and used for drinking, or for commercial processes.
Pattison revived its proposal after state regulators pushed back on the idea and demanded a new application because the use of the water would be different than Pattison’s sand mining operation.
The Iowa chapter of Sierra Club said, “This water withdrawal can have long-lasting effects on Iowans, Iowa-based business and Iowa farms. The request to pump large quantities of water from a major water source and shipping the water out of state would financially benefit Pattison at the expense of all other Iowans.”