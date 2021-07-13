HOPKINTON, Iowa — A Delaware County woman was identified Monday as the person who died in a Linn County crash on Sunday.
Lois Winch, 80, of Hopkinton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:35 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 151 near Stone Road, between Springville and Cedar Rapids. A press release states that Winch’s vehicle was eastbound when it left the highway and crashed into water underneath a bridge that was under construction. The vehicle came to rest upside down in the water.
Authorities said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.