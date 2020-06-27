Crews will begin a micro-tunneling operation under the Canadian Pacific railway tracks along Garfield Avenue in Dubuque next week.
The work, which will start on Monday, June 29, is part of a project to install culverts under the tracks as part of the Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project.
City of Dubuque officials have approved a temporary noise variance to allow the contractor to work from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Oct. 15, according to an online announcement. Crews can work on Sundays and holidays only as needed to make up for delays.
"It’s expected that the micro-tunneling operation may sound similar to a running generator and will not be as loud as a running locomotive," the announcement reads.
Completion of the culvert project will allow the flood mitigation system to protect the area from a 500-year rain event, according to the city's website.