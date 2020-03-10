A comedian and impressionist who is familiar to many TV viewers will perform this summer in Dubuque.
Frank Caliendo will take the stage on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 11 and 12, at Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar. The shows on both nights start at 7 p.m.
Caliendo spent 10 years on the “FOX NFL Sunday Pregame” show and recently joined the cast of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.”
Caliendo is known for his impressions of people such as President Donald Trump, Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Robert DeNiro, President Bill Clinton and Jon Gruden.
Ticket prices start at $30, plus taxes and fees, and are available at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s Diamond Club and the Mississippi Moon Bar box office and by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.