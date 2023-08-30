Dubuque County has seen costs to pay for juvenile detention services spike in recent years, and local youth are spending longer stints in detention, as well.
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough and Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center Director Tony Reed told the Telegraph Herald this week that the state’s juvenile detention system faces myriad challenges — such as fewer detention centers, more behavioral problems and mental health needs among youth, increased federal regulations and insurance costs and lagging state funding.
All of these issues have led to sharply rising costs for both of the detention centers with which Dubuque County contracts to hold minors, as well as for the county governments that contract with them.
“Obviously we care about (minors’) safety and their mental health,” said McDonough, the supervisors’ representative on boards for the juvenile detention centers with which the county contracts. “But it’s a budgetary issue, too.”
Until 2016, Dubuque County managed its own juvenile detention center in the county jail. Since contracting with two other centers — Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora and North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Waterloo — the county has saved significant money and sheriff’s department employee time. But McDonough said costs now are “galloping away.”
Reed agreed that counties are paying more and more for services at his facility.
“Costs are definitely going up. There’s no question about that,” he said. “There are a lot of budget concerns on the part of counties. There are about six factors contributing to all of this.”
Dubuque County’s juvenile detention services cost was $215,500 in fiscal year 2021, $295,000 in fiscal year 2022 and $370,000 in fiscal year 2023. McDonough said the county already has had to amend its budget for the current fiscal year, which started July 1, to increase funding for the services.
Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, the facility where most Dubuque County youth requiring detention are sent, is owned and overseen by a board of representatives from 30 counties. The center charges member counties a daily rate when a minor from their respective county is held there, plus additional fees for transportation to and from the facility and services provided while the minors are there.
Juvenile detention referrals have declined in recent years in Dubuque County — which county Juvenile Court Supervisor John McEnany has said is thanks to community programs supporting low-risk offenders in other ways. McEnany deferred to other Dubuque County officials for this story.
However, minors who do go to detention centers are staying longer, which is contributing to more bills for daily rates.
“I think the longest term for Dubuque County is 100 days,” McDonough said at a recent supervisors’ meeting. “But the longest a youngster has been in there is over 300 days.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff — a retired sheriff’s department captain — said longer stays were impacted by minors who are more troubled.
“Years ago, they would send juveniles down three or four days, (and) then they would come back,” he said. “Some of the kids don’t care anymore. Some of it is community issues. Kids are getting this far down the rabbit hole that we can’t get them changed.”
Reed agreed that stays are getting longer — averaging 20 days now — and that behavioral issues contribute to the increase.
“Dubuque County has some kids with some significant behavioral challenges,” he said. “Kids from bigger communities tend to be a little more challenging behaviorally — be that Dubuque, Davenport, Des Moines. We do have some additional costs for that. If a kid is deemed exigent, they need more one-on-one time with staff.”
Other factors contribute to longer stays, Reed said, including longer waitlists for the State Training School in Eldora, which offers supervision, education and rehabilitation programs for males leaving juvenile detention. McDonough lamented the wait for the school.
“When a young person is sentenced, as part of juvenile court, the disposition might be that they’re required to attend the State Training School,” she said. “Several years ago, the state training school was determined to have too many young people and not enough services, so they created limits. Even though young people continue to be sent to the school, there are not beds for them there. So they tend to just languish in the juvenile detention center. There’s not a lot of incentive to use your best behavior.”
The state government also used to fund half of the operating costs at the detention centers, but Reed said the Legislature had not kept up with inflation in its funding for years and reduced funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was set up originally to be a 50/50 partnership,” he said. “During the pandemic, for two years straight, our reimbursement was cut in half. That was pretty bothersome. The state was only paying about 10% of expenses, rather than 50%, those years. That makes it challenging, because our costs are rising.”
Reed said juvenile detention centers face the same staffing cost increases as other employers and have higher mandatory staffing ratios for minors than jails do for inmates. Liability insurance has increased drastically, as well.
Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center also hired a psychiatrist to combat the increasing behavioral issues.
“That’s not cheap, but it’s a great service for kids,” Reed said.
McDonough said Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center had begun charging counties for therapy, for which she hopes to pursue funding from Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region.
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, which manages juvenile detention, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. However, the Iowa Supreme Court called for an “overhaul” of the system earlier this year in response to a report from the Iowa Juvenile Justice Task Force.