Dubuque County has seen costs to pay for juvenile detention services spike in recent years, and local youth are spending longer stints in detention, as well.

Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough and Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center Director Tony Reed told the Telegraph Herald this week that the state’s juvenile detention system faces myriad challenges — such as fewer detention centers, more behavioral problems and mental health needs among youth, increased federal regulations and insurance costs and lagging state funding.

