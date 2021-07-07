ELIZABETH, Ill. — The Village of Elizabeth has relocated its village hall and plans to upgrade the facility.
Village Clerk Karla Rolwes confirmed the village hall was relocated recently to 200 E. Myrtle St.
Multiple village offices, including those of the treasurer, mayor and police department, are now in a portion of that property. Village meetings will also be held at 200 E. Myrtle St., she noted.
The village purchased the property on Myrtle Street from Jo Daviess County Board of Health for $85,000 in December.
Upgrades to that building will be conducted in phases.
The village soon will conduct significant renovations to upgrade the portion of the property that the village is not currently using, Rolwes confirmed.
Once these renovations are completed, village offices and meetings will be moved to the renovated portion of the building. This will allow crews to complete upgrades to the part of the property that is currently occupied by the village.