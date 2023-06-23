Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, recently returned from a tour of the United States’ border with Mexico and is among the latest Iowa elected officials to visit there amid concerns over the crossings by migrants from numerous countries.
“You really wouldn’t believe what I saw down there,” he said this week in an interview with the Telegraph Herald.
Bradley was one of seven Republican lawmakers invited on the tour by a sheriff of a Texas county that shares a border with Mexico. The visit came on the heels of the Republican-led Iowa Legislature passing laws that supporters said will help address the border crisis’ impact on the state.
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined other governors in her party by sending state National Guard troops to the border in an attempt to bolster security forces there.
According to Reynolds’ office, around 100 National Guard troops will deploy for 30 days in August. Additionally, Iowa Department of Public Safety personnel will deploy for 30 days in September.
Reynolds previously sent 30 Iowa State Patrol troopers to the border, which resulted in 240 criminal arrests; 51 vehicle pursuits; and seizures of 948 pounds of cannabis, 37 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine, 18 firearms and $1.7 million in cash, the governor’s office said.
In this year’s session, the Iowa Legislature passed laws that made human trafficking a Class B felony and trafficking minors subject to life in prison. The Legislature — with mostly Republican support — also passed a law that made trafficking fentanyl a felony, at the behest of new Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird.
Bradley praised those moves but did not telegraph future action by the Republican majority. In a press release, the Republican lawmakers who toured the border said “Iowa is a border state” in part because “major employers” broadcast job opportunities for undocumented immigrants. Bradley declined to comment on that — due, he said, to law enforcement building a case around the issue.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 673,064 encounters with “inadmissible” individuals — those crossing without permission at ports of entry or who present themselves seeking humanitarian protection — have been reported so far in the 2023 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, up from a total of 551,930 in fiscal year 2022. U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions of people entering the U.S. without federal permission were at 1.42 million for the fiscal year to date, while in all of the last fiscal year, the total was 2.21 million.
Bradley said Border Patrol agents and Texas county sheriffs whom he and the other lawmakers toured with, though, said those numbers do not accurately represent the number of crossings occurring this year.
“We were right on the river and saw that people were coming across the Rio Grande right into America,” Bradley said. “When we met with the sheriffs, 40 or 50 sheriffs and farmers in that area, they said it was rampant, (Mexican cartels) running human trafficking and drugs.”
The Title 42 emergency immigration rules ended in April, ending requirements enacted by former President Donald Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic that migrants seeking asylum remain in Mexico until their request to enter the U.S. was processed. Despite general expectations that the rules’ sunset would increase the wave of migrants crossing the border, Bradley reported that Border Patrol agents said those increases did not occur.
“They said surprisingly that it has gone down a little bit but that it will go back up,” he said.
Bradley also said the migrants who crossed recently reportedly were coming from countries seeing civil rights transgressions or other political strife.
“One of the camps across the way had 30,000 Haitians,” he said. “There were a lot of other people from Venezuela and elsewhere in South America. There were a large number of Chinese people and a large number of (Cubans). And some of those countries, we don’t have extradition treaties.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, did not dispute that there is a humanitarian crisis at the southern border. But she said that is a federal issue and chalked up Iowa Republicans’ use of resources there as a political maneuver.
“When I knock doors, Iowans are concerned about good schools,” she said. “They want to be able to swim in lakes (safely). They want to raise the next generation of Iowans in a culture where they want to stay. Iowans are not asking us to go do federal enforcement at the border. It’s distressing when Iowa Republicans continue to play political games, joining the D.C. culture wars.”