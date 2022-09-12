The UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association will be Dubuque and Delaware counties’ provider for a federal supplemental nutrition program for pregnant women, new mothers and their children starting next month.
The VNA on Oct. 1 will take over the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children for the counties from Hillcrest Family Services, which has administered the federal program in Dubuque County for 31 years. The VNA also will become the WIC provider in Chickasaw County.
“We’re working with UnityPoint and VNA to make a smooth transition,” said John Bellini, chief business development officer at Hillcrest.
WIC helps low-income pregnant women and mothers by providing a food allowance for mother and child, which includes baby formula and nutrition education, as well as screening and referrals for other health care services. The VNA’s WIC staff includes dietitians, nurses and a dental hygienist.
WIC participants are typically pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as non-breastfeeding postpartum women for the first six months after birth and infants and children up to age 5. The benefits program is administered by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
There were 1,470 WIC participants in Dubuque County and 174 in Delaware County in 2020, out of 64,368 statewide, per IDPH data.
The VNA already handles WIC services for Clayton, Allamakee, Fayette, Howard, and Winneshiek counties. The addition of the three new counties is expected to double the number of WIC beneficiaries served by the VNA, from about 1,500 to about 3,000, according to VNA Administrator Stacey Killian.
For coverage of the eight counties, the VNA is receiving a $765,000 grant from the state, according to UnityPoint Senior Marketing Specialist Riley Cole.
The VNA and Hillcrest both have promised a clean transition of services when the program changes providers in October. The VNA has hired new staff for the expansion, including several outgoing Hillcrest staff who worked with WIC participants, Killian said.
“They’ve done a lot of work in this program throughout the years, and we’re excited to have them,” Killian said. “So, a lot of the participants will see familiar faces when they come here.”
The VNA also will attempt to maintain the same dates and locations of regular WIC clinics in rural Dubuque as well as Delaware and Chickasaw counties, though the program will move from Hillcrest’s office at 220 W. Seventh St. to the VNA at 660 Iowa St.
Currently, the VNA plans to offer WIC services four days a week from its Dubuque office and travel to rural clinics once a week.
“You’ll see us in other locations quite a bit, as well as here,” Killian said.
Bellini said Hillcrest had worked with local agencies such as the MercyOne Maternal Health Clinic, Resources Unite, Birthright and local food pantries as part of its WIC contract.
Josh Jasper, executive director of Resources Unite, said the nonprofit has worked and shared supplies with Hillcrest in the past and has worked with the VNA as well. He expected the shift of WIC services to the VNA to go smoothly, since the provider already is established in Dubuque.
“We’ve historically worked with the VNA when it comes to these needs, so this is already a seamless transition for us,” Jasper said. “There is a significant need for women and children to receive the support they need, especially at a time when food prices are elevated.”
The move of WIC services to the VNA comes after more than three decades of management in Dubuque County by Hillcrest.
Bellini indicated that the shift in part was connected with IDPH’s decision to reorganize WIC and other benefits programs around multi-county collaborative service areas.
A September 2020 statement from IDPH said the department was looking to have “a maximum one contractor for WIC per service area.” IDPH’s state map of service areas corresponds with the eight counties in which the VNA will be handling WIC services.
IDPH officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Hillcrest also no longer will be the direct provider of WIC services in Jackson and Clinton counties, though Bellini said Hillcrest will continue servicing these communities as a contractor for new WIC provider Community Health Care Inc.
Community Health Care did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
