The UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association will be Dubuque and Delaware counties’ provider for a federal supplemental nutrition program for pregnant women, new mothers and their children starting next month.

The VNA on Oct. 1 will take over the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children for the counties from Hillcrest Family Services, which has administered the federal program in Dubuque County for 31 years. The VNA also will become the WIC provider in Chickasaw County.

