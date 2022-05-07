LANCASTER, Wis. — Former Lancaster Mayor David Varnam says his rural municipal service and deep-held conservative values are helping his statewide campaign to be Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor gain traction.
Varnam is one of nine candidates in the Aug. 9 Republican primary for the seat, the only former mayor among them and the only statewide candidate based in southwest Wisconsin.
“They accepted us from the beginning,” said Varnam, who served as Lancaster’s mayor from 2016 until last month after announcing in October that he would not seek reelection this spring.
He served three years on the City Council prior to becoming mayor, being elected to the former seat after just two years living in Lancaster.
Varnam and his wife, Dr. Jessica Varnam, a family medicine doctor and obstetrician, both grew up in southern California. There, David Varnam worked as congressional aide to former U.S. Rep. Gary Miller, R-Calif., while Dr. Varnam was in medical school.
When it came time to find a rural clinic in which to practice, the family did a national search before they “fell in love” with Lancaster, according to David Varnam.
“It’s the friendliness of the community,” he said. “We really do all care about each other. A lot of times you hear that small communities don’t welcome outsiders. That has not been the case. It is definitely home. We have absolutely no intentions of ever leaving.”
Varnam said that even if he is elected, he will commute to Madison from Lancaster.
Since before moving to Lancaster, Varnam has been a stay-at-home dad to daughters Abigail, 12, and Sophia, 8, other than his work as an elected official. That sometimes meant he was more of a stay-at-office dad.
“There were coloring books under my desk at City Hall, for when it was a snow day and I had to be at City Hall or had them there for some other reason,” Varnam said.
Lancaster Administrator David Carlson said Varnam’s personal touch at City Hall extended beyond his own family.
“On the personal side, I always knew David cared about personal aspects of my life,” Carlson said. “He was always good at communicating that. There’s a personal, empathetic side to David. He is logical but always caring for other people. Logic isn’t always the answer.”
Varnam has hit the road hard since relinquishing his mayoral duties, visiting 51 counties as of Friday and driving more than 42,000 miles.
“I feel like there’s a lot of excitement about having someone who’s been a rural mayor talking about rural issues, like rural broadband and rural roads, traveling the state,” he said. “I’m the main candidate talking about those issues because most of them do not come from rural communities.”
In larger cities, Varnam is pointing to his work on housing, water and transportation issues in suburban Los Angeles while a congressional aide.
Varnam also said he has gotten a lot of mileage out of his long-held anti-abortion stance and other conservative values.
“I’m the only candidate for any statewide position — governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general — who were endorsed by both Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Right to Life,” he said. “I’ve also been a strong advocate for pro-life, family issues.”