A Dubuque man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for sexual crimes against multiple girls.
Adam L. Arensdorf, 34, of Dubuque, previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to four counts of lascivious acts with a child.
“It’s hard to imagine tougher conduct, more concerning, problematic conduct than (Arensdorf’s actions),” said Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter while issuing the sentence.
As part of a plea deal, four counts of second-degree sexual abuse were dismissed.
Court documents state that Arensdorf committed sexual crimes against multiple children he knew several years ago. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
The girls reported the crimes last year at Child Protection Center in Hiawatha, Iowa. Arensdorf was arrested on July 8.
Assistant County Attorney Colista Anglese called Monday for the 20-year sentence.
“He took advantage of the contact he had with (the girls) and their vulnerable ages and committed sex acts on them that were horrific,” she said. “... The type of crime he has committed calls for a significant punishment.”
Victim impact statements from the girls were read in court by a victim-witness coordinator.
In the statements, the girls spoke of the significant impact that Arensdorf’s actions had on them, including being plagued with nightmares.
One of the girls’ statements described an interaction with Arensdorf after he sexually abused her.
“When he sat back down, he smiled at me,” the statement read. “I will never forget that smile. That smile looked like he had accomplished something.”
Arensdorf’s attorney, Steven Drahozal, argued for a suspended prison sentence, noting that Arensdorf would still be registered as a sex offender for life.
Drahozal also argued that Arensdorf was accepting responsibility for his actions by not putting the victims through a trial during which they would have to testify.
“There’s nothing that the court can do today that can go back and make everything right and make everything whole,” Drahozal said. “... Mr. Arensdorf not only can change, but he has changed. He understands the severity of his actions.”
During the sentencing hearing, Arensdorf said he was struggling with drugs and alcohol at the time the sex crimes were committed. Since then, he said, he has been going to counseling.
“I turned my life around, and I’ve changed into a better person ever since,” he said.
However, Bitter said the most appropriate sentence for Arensdorf’s crime would be the recommended 20-year prison term.
“These factual circumstances call for a sentence more severe than probation,” he said.