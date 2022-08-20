Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Members of the Lancaster Fire Department attempt to control the blaze of an early morning fire at Premier Coop on Saturday morning in Lancaster.
Firefighters survey the damage from an early morning fire at Premier Coop in Lancaster on Saturday. A newspaper delivery person discovered the fire and called 911.
LANCASTER, Wis. — A Lancaster commercial building was destroyed by an early morning fire of unknown origin.
The Lancaster Fire Department responded to the fire at Premier Coop on North Jefferson Street around 4:30 a.m. this morning. In the complex of three buildings, one was fully engulfed in flames.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Fire Chief Steve Braun said firefighters contained the fire in about 20 minutes, with the other two buildings sustaining only minor damage. The first building was a complete loss.
Braun said the department used an aerial ladder as part of their efforts, which allowed them to douse the fire from above.
"We had water spraying down from up top, and that got it under control pretty quickly," he said.
The fire was discovered by a newspaper deliver person, who called 911. Video footage on the department's Facebook page shows huge plumes of flame and smoke that could be seen from miles away.
Braun said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and that an exact damages estimate is not yet unavailable.
The Fennimore and Potosi fire departments, Lancaster EMS, Lancaster Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office and Alliant Energy assisted in responding to the fire.
