The Dubuque Regional Airport’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic might reach new altitudes next week.
Starting Wednesday, American Airlines will offer three departing flights for at least four days per week throughout November. Saturdays and Sundays will primarily remain the days when two flights per day occur.
The added flights come as the airport’s number of monthly passengers continues to see increases since the COVID-19 pandemic drastically cut local and international travel.
In September, the airport saw 1,947 passengers for American Airlines, the lone commercial airline that operates out of the airport.
Though that number falls short of the 3,089 passengers that were seen in September 2019, it more than doubles the 783 passengers counted in September 2020.
Todd Dalsing, director of the Dubuque Regional Airport, said the increase in passengers indicates that air travel is rebounding from the sharp nosedive it took as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do think things are definitely starting to go into the right direction,” Dalsing said. “It’s still a matter of having the right components fall into place.”
Nationally, air travel has begun to rebound, with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration reporting a little more than 2 million people traveling by air in the U.S. per day in October, far better than the previous October, which saw an average of 855,908 travelers per day.
However, air travel still has not reached pre-COVID levels, which Dalsing attributes to a combination of lagging non-leisure travel, along with an overall shortage of pilots and aircraft in the industry.
“Airlines are dealing with worker shortages just like every other business,” Dalsing said. “We are coming back quicker than anybody anticipated, but we need to have pilots that can actually transport all these passengers.”
Dalsing said the increase in passengers has primarily come from leisure travel, while business and international travel has largely remained stagnant.
But, American Airlines increasing to three flights per day for at least four days per week — with some weeks including every weekday — marks a significant sign for the airport’s recovery.
Last October, American Airlines completely suspended flights from Dubuque to Chicago. In January, flights resumed but were kept to one per day before being increased to two per day in April.
Dalsing said the addition of more flights is welcome and will likely generate more passengers for the month, but he also stressed that American Airlines has only committed to the added flights for the month of November.
“They are taking everything one month at a time,” Dalsing said. “Things could go back in December.”
And, while the airport is statistically bringing in more passengers, Dalsing added that it is likely that already established COVID-19 health standards and practices will likely be maintained for the foreseeable future.
“There is definitely going to be a new normal,” Dalsing said. “A lot of those safety practices are going to stay.”
However, for now, the airport appears to be doing relatively well. While larger airports might be feeling the worker shortage, the Dubuque Regional Airport is once again fully staffed, and Dalsing said the airport is introducing new charter flights in December to Atlantic City, N.J.
Molly Grover, president and CEO of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said the increase in leisure travel is a positive sign for the airport, but she added that the Dubuque region also relies on business travel.
“This is more of a business and corporate market,” Grover said. “Still, when you are looking at some weeks where there are five days with three flights, that is a good sign.”