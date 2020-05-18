They found a place to settle decades after the U.S. dropped nuclear bombs on their Pacific Island home, ruining their food supply.
They were granted certain citizenship privileges and afforded free health care through Medicaid in return, only to see it taken away in 1996 with the passage of federal welfare reform.
Now, their community is being ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken a significant toll due to barriers to receiving health care services.
City of Dubuque officials are urging lawmakers to restore Medicaid coverage for U.S. residents from the Marshall Islands.
City Council members tonight will consider receiving and filing letters sent by Mayor Roy Buol to Republican U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, of Iowa, and U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, requesting support for federal funding to provide health care coverage for Marshallese residents.
“This nearly 25-year lack of access to medical coverage for (Marshallese) citizens has had a devastating impact and is especially evident now during the global pandemic,” Buol wrote.
Within the past three weeks, four Marshallese community members in Dubuque have died from the coronavirus, accounting for 40% of COVID-19- related deaths reported in Dubuque County, while representing about 1% of Dubuque’s population.
Many more Marshallese in Dubuque remain hospitalized, with several in intensive care, said Art Roche, chairman of Dubuque Pacific Island Health Project Advisory Board.
An estimated 800 to 900 Marshallese live in Dubuque, according to city officials.
In 2018, about 44% of Marshallese living in Dubuque reported being unemployed — many adults do not speak English or still are learning, presenting a barrier to employment — and 75% did not have health insurance. Nearly one in four had diabetes and roughly 10% had heart disease, making them particularly vulnerable to the highly contagious virus, according to local and national health officials.
“They’re already having a hard time fighting off other diseases, and then this (pandemic) comes along,” Roche said. “Some of the people in Dubuque, for example, were small children at the time of the (nuclear) testing (from 1947 until 1962), saw ash falling from the sky” and played in the nuclear fallout thinking it was snow.”
Unfortunately, because they are so few — with an estimated 70,000 from Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau living in the U.S. — “they’re easily ignored” by Congress, Roche said.
Finkenauer has signed on as a co-sponsor to a bipartisan bill that would restore Medicaid coverage for U.S. residents from the Marshall Islands.
“The current law is unjust and unfair,” her office said in an emailed statement. “Changing it is the right thing to do for our Marshallese friends and neighbors and will strengthen Dubuque and communities like it across the country.”
Council members tonight also will be asked to approve a request for the city to join other community organizations in a messaging campaign to support immigrant communities in the wake of the pandemic.
“COVID-19 affects all of us, regardless of where we come from,” said campaign organizer Alex Baum, of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “Our response to overcome must include immigrants and citizens standing side by side and working together.”
Critical health care, agriculture and food service sectors are supported by an immigrant workforce, according to the campaign. That makes immigrants’ contributions to the economy indispensable during the pandemic, Baum said.
“But history has shown in uncertain and trying times ... (immigrants) can be the target, and that’s the last thing that we want or need in this crisis,” he said.
Buol as well sent letters urging Congress to provide dedicated financial aid for Iowa cities and counties in the next coronavirus relief package.
City officials project a $4 million financial loss by July 1 and another $12 million loss by July 1, 2021, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Without Congress providing a lifeline to recover and restore local economic activity, cities and towns, like Dubuque, will be forced to make cuts to essential services that will have a ripple effect across the public and private sector,” Buol wrote.
Finkenauer has said she is committed to additional aid for local governments battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Ernst is a cosponsor of a bill that would allow funds from the CARES Act to be used to replace revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic. And Grassley said he is “open to any and all reasonable proposals if there is an additional phase of pandemic response legislation.”