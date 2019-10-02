MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Historical Society will host the 2019 Fall Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa.
The event features several activities, including a chalk art contest with prizes for children and adults, according to a social media post by the historical society.
Kevin Braafladt, historian at the Rock Island Arsenal, will discuss the Battle of the Bulge of World War II at 1 p.m.
Admission is $5. Kids 12 and younger get in for free.