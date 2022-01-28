Saturday, E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road
1 to 2 p.m. Naturalist Jason Denlinger, who spent six years as the research manager for Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique, will speak about his role in restoring the African wilderness. Denlinger also will talk about his experiences with bats, aquatic birds, antelopes, vultures, zebras and African elephants. All ages are welcome. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: Free. More information: 563-556-0620.
Harry Potter Escape Room
Saturday, Dubuque County Library, Epworth and Asbury, Iowa
9:30 a.m. Epworth, 110 Bierman Road; 1:30 p.m. Asbury, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Enter Hogwarts, where you will discover plenty of secrets and mysteries in a Harry Potter-themed escape room. Search for clues, crack the codes and use a little fandom knowledge to solve the mystery before time runs out. RSVP by calling 563-582-0008. More information: www.carnegiestout.org/janfancon2022.
Winter Wonderland Family Nature Day
Sunday, Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road
Noon to 2 p.m. All family members are welcome to join nature center staff for an afternoon of winter games and activities. Create pine cone treats for our winter animal friends, play a round of winter-themed “Jeopardy!” and create artwork reflecting what you love most about winter. Snowshoes will be available for rental. Cost: Free. Registration is required. More information: https://bit.ly/3KQ5EAn.
A Thrifty Affair Indoor Garage Sale
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a break from the cold and browse this indoor garage sale for good deals. Cost: $1 admission. More information: www.jodiandktinviteyou.com.