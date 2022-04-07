DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Elliot Naughton hoisted a bucket of rolled oats and strode across the gymnasium at Beckman Catholic High School.
The 18-year-old carefully poured the oats into a large plastic tub at the head of a folding table, refilling it so that the assembly line of his fellow seniors could continue packing bags of apple cinnamon oatmeal.
“It’s cool that the school got us doing service during class, and it’s part of a schoolwide project, which is also kind of neat,” Naughton said.
Students at Beckman spent part of their day Wednesday participating in a meal packing event for Kids Against Hunger. The organization distributes food to those in need in the U.S. and countries around the world, including Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and Syria.
Recently, the organization sent more than 64,000 meals to Ukrainian refugees, said Pam Gettert, president of the Quad Cities branch of Kids Against Hunger, which led the Beckman event.
“It brings an awareness to the fact of how blessed we are to be able to eat every single day,” Gettert said, gesturing to the students as they hurried to fill and seal bags. “I think a lot of kids take that for granted.”
Each student staffed a station at one of three long tables in the gym. Some filled the bags with fortified soy protein, dried apples, cinnamon and oats, all of which had been produced in the upper Midwest area.
Addie Koelker, 18, carefully held an open bag underneath a funnel while her classmates dumped in their scoops of food.
“You know you’re giving some meals to kids that need it,” she said.
Next, other students weighed the bags to ensure they were within the correct range, adding or removing oats as necessary. If their classmates had filled the bags perfectly, with no adjustments needed, the students loudly rang a cowbell in celebration.
The sound echoed through the gym as Kaitlyn Clemen, 18, and Kaylee Ludwig, 17, used a heat sealer to close the bags at the end of their table.
“It feels good to help other people,” Kaitlyn said as she worked.
The girls’ completed bags were packed into large cardboard boxes, which their classmates sealed for shipment.
Principal Marcel Kielkucki said students and community donors raised more than $5,000 to fund the event. Students from seventh through 12th grades would each have a turn to pack meals Wednesday, and the school hoped to pack more than 21,000 bags by the day’s end.
“We looked at it as a way to have our kids have a better understanding of needs in our local community and actually do something about it — not just hear about it, but do something,” he said.