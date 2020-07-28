Starting Wednesday, July 29, Dubuque Public Works Department employees will spray weed control chemicals along the city’s floodwall.
The spraying will be in the clean stone and rip-rap areas "on the river side of the floodwall," according to a press release from the city. The sprayers will start south of Lock and Dam No. 11 and work south from there.
Weather permitting, the work will wrap up by by Friday, July 31. Signs will be posted along the floodwall notifying people that spraying is taking place.
The work is in accordance with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations that require the removal of unacceptable growth within a vegetation-free zone, according to a press release. Adults are urged to keep children and pets away from the sprayed areas for at least 24 hours after application.
For additional information, call the Dubuque Public Works Department at 563-589-4250.