There were 10 shootings with criminal intent in Dubuque during the first six months of 2021 — the highest number in the first half of a year since 2017.
The total provided by the Dubuque Police Department does not include suicides in which a gun was used or accidental shootings.
The tally surpasses the six such shootings reported from January to June 2020 and the eight in the first half of 2019. Just two were reported in the first half of 2018, a year in which only five shooting incidents were documented all year.
There were 11 shootings in the first half of both 2016 and 2017.
Despite 10 shootings so far in 2021, no injuries have been reported.
“Not having any injuries is positive,” said Lt. Ted McClimon, of the Dubuque Police Department.
That compares to last year, when there were three shootings with injuries in the first six months — and six over the course of the year. That included one shooting death.
Regarding this year’s shootings, McClimon said charges have been filed for three of the incidents so far and are expected to be in three more.
In two of the four remaining incidents, McClimon said, police believe they know who was involved.
The investigations into the other two shootings are ongoing.
The increase in shots-fired incidents in the first half of 2021 is a “not significant” one, McClimon said, noting that these cases typically stem from a feud or argument between parties. He added that Dubuque also sees much lower levels of gun violence than other cities across the nation and even the state, but authorities’ efforts continue to reduce the totals.
“We wish it was zero every time,” McClimon said.
He said that a key element in efforts to reduce the number of shootings is successfully investigating them when they occur. He noted that most such incidents result in criminal charges.
Dubuque’s extensive camera system plays a big role in those investigations, he added. The city has more than 1,500 traffic and other surveillance cameras.
“I would venture to guess that in all shots fired, or a vast majority, we have used the cameras,” he said. “Either the shooting was captured on camera, or we use them to track suspects and witnesses. You can’t put a value on it.”
Chuck Harris, president of North End Neighborhood Association in Dubuque, also said the cameras have been a positive influence on police investigations.
He also noted that a majority of the shootings occur between people who know each other and are not random acts of violence.
“In my perception, it’s gotten better,” Harris said. “It’s always a positive to see reducing violence in a community and reducing the amount of crime in a community. Everybody always likes to see crime going down, but for those still affected by it, it’s still hard.”
He said he believes keeping community members positively engaged in their neighborhoods also might help decrease violence.
“It’s overcoming that negative bias,” he said. “That’s much harder.”