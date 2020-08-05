A longtime business owner, community volunteer and benefactor for Dubuque-area nonprofit organizations has died.
Charles “Chuck” Spielman, of Dubuque, died Friday. He was 85.
“He was a wonderful man and a get-things-done kind of guy,” said Lavonne Noel, Hospice of Dubuque’s executive director.
The former owner of Spielman’s Lounge and Spielman’s Supper Club, Spielman formerly served on the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and volunteered for various nonprofit organizations, including Camp Albrecht Acres, a 40-acre residential camp for people with disabilities, and Hospice of Dubuque.
“He just loved to help — no matter what he got involved with,” said Greg Birkett, president of Hospice of Dubuque’s board of directors. “He didn’t mind doing the grunt work as well. He loved organizing people for a good cause.”
Terry Mozena has known Spielman for 35 years.
“Through all of those years, Chuck has been completely selfless,” said Mozena, who served with Spielman on the Camp Albrecht Acres board of directors. “He dedicated countless hours and time and energy to make sure the camp was successful and financially stable.”
Spielman had been involved in the Sherrill, Iowa, nonprofit organization since 1975.
“He knew how to get people to help,” Mozena said. “He had a group of dedicated helpers who stepped up to the plate. He called and people answered.”
Spielman helped create the camp’s hall of fame and helped launch its annual fundraising golf outing.
“It was a real blessing to know the man,” said Jeff Streinz, president of the Camp Albrecht Acres Foundation. “He had a heart of gold and was a real plus for our community.”
Spielman also played and promoted the sport of fast-pitch softball in Dubuque. He was an organizer of and inductee into the Dubuque Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame.
“He was one of the main spearheads in forming the hall of fame,” said Dave Ludovissy, also a local softball hall of famer. “He was a big promoter of the fast-pitch game and was instrumental in working with the City’s recreation department to donate money for the ball fields.”
Ludovissy said Spielman was known for his organizational skills.
“All of a sudden, he would show up with an idea and run with it,” he said.
Noel remembers an incident that she said was indicative of Spielman’s community efforts.
“He showed up here one morning and said, ‘I want to do a fundraiser for you,’ and that doesn’t happen every day,” Noel said.
Spielman’s idea was to launch a biennial chef’s dinner and auction, an event that featured a five-course meal prepared by local chefs.
“He didn’t particularly like the spotlight,” Noel said. “He liked the idea of working with a group and seeing what we as a group could all accomplish.”