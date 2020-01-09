U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, raised more than $600,000 in the final quarter of 2019, her campaign announced Wednesday.
That outpaces fundraising by her top Republican rival, Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Marion. Earlier Wednesday, Hinson’s campaign reported raising more than $430,000 in the fourth quarter.
Finkenauer, a former Iowa House of Representatives member from Dubuque who ousted a two-term Republican U.S. representative in 2018, reported earning $1.9 million so far this campaign cycle. Hinson reported total fundraising of $1.1 million since she launched her campaign in May.
Hinson is one of three Republicans vying to challenge Finkenauer for Iowa’s First Congressional District seat. The district spans more than 20 counties, including Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties.
Republicans Darren White, of Jackson County, and Thomas Hansen, of Winneshiek County, have not released fourth-quarter fundraising numbers. Reports are not due to the Federal Elections Commission until the end of January.