Issues that have emerged in the opening weeks of the Iowa legislative session were discussed this morning by Dubuque Democratic lawmakers, including efforts addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and school choice.
State Sen. Pam Jochum, state Rep. Lindsay James and state Rep. Chuck Isenhart spoke at the first crackerbarrel session of the year, held by the Dubuque League of Women Voters. About 80 people tuned in to watch the virtual event.
Session moderator Lisa Garoutte said other lawmakers representing Dubuque County declined to participate.
The top issue was the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Iowa, which the lawmakers noted is the third-worst in the country.
"Many of the issues we're facing with vaccination -- and we need folks on this because it's top of mind for everybody -- could've been anticipated months ago and dealt with," Isenhart said.
James added that the state should receive 48,000 new vaccines in the next two weeks.
"Now, that is a small number when you think about our population, and we need to continue to push to make sure that Iowa has the resources that we need," she said.
Jochum noted that, while lawmakers continue to push COVID-19 bills, the Republican-controlled Legislature last year essentially gave Gov. Kim Reynolds authority to manage the pandemic. Reynolds announced Friday that she would end most COVID-19 restrictions starting today.
"Our hands are a little bit tied, more than we would like it to be, but that is the way it is," Jochum said.
One bill sparked quite a bit of critique today.
State lawmakers are considering the creation of a “student first scholarship” program for some students to attend nonpublic schools. Children who would otherwise attend schools identified for comprehensive support and improvement under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act would be eligible to receive funds to start kindergarten in a nonpublic school or to switch from public to nonpublic school.
The bill passed in the Iowa Senate and now is pending in the Iowa House of Representatives.
"They like to call it scholarships, but let's be real, it's not a scholarship. It's a voucher program," Jochum said.
Under the bill, 34 schools not meeting state requirements for student achievement would be eligible, including Fulton and Lincoln elementary schools in Dubuque.
"The governor has called these 'failing schools,' and I think we should take great offense to that," Isenhart said. "In any case, her response has been to quit on these students, quit on the teachers, quit on the schools, declare them failures and we'll subsidize the parents' ability to get education totally outside the district."
Jochum said the bill would cost the state about $54 million if every eligible student chooses to attend a private school. The governor's office has estimated that the number of students that would participate actually would put the cost at about $3 million.
"And it's a standing unlimited appropriation," Jochum said. "So what that means is whatever it's going to cost, we just made a commitment to pay the bill. It's a blank check. We do not do that for the public school system."
Both Jochum and James said they have received hundreds of emails from people about the bill. Most have been against it, James said.
"People are coming around that this is not a good approach to educating all Iowan kids," she said.
The next local crackerbarrel session will be held at 9:30 a.m. March 6 by Iowa Federation of Labor.