The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Melissa J. Altman, 37, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Thursday at her residence on warrants charging two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of an unlawful prescription drug with intent to deliver, possession of an unlawful prescription drug and failure to appear.
- Jarrell D. Johnson, 29, of 2512 Central Ave., was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of University Avenue on charges of two counts of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment, violation of a domestic abuse order, driving while barred and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Johnson assaulted Heather A. Hayes, 38, of the same address, in the presence of their 1-year-old child.
- Brian J. Imbus, 45, of 14105 Barrington Drive, reported fraud resulting in the theft of $2,500 between Dec. 26 and Wednesday.