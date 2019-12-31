SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Noon Year’s Eve Party, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, 35 N. Booth St. The family can ring in the New Year at noon. There will be face painting, cookie and mask decorating, obstacle course and a dance party. Dubuque Senior High School cheerleading demonstration and a balloon drop at noon.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dominoes and cards.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Boogie Monster, 9 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge
Derty Rice, 9 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Dueling Pianos 8, p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Everett Dean and The Jersey Girls, 7 p.m., Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Furious George, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Jake Bender, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Ron Lubbers, 8 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Ron Tegeler Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Taking Back Emo, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 p.m. Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.