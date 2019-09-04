GALENA, Ill. — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos met with officials at Midwest Medical Center in Galena on Tuesday to discuss issues in rural health care.
Hospital staff told the Illinois Democrat about ongoing problems filling vacant nursing staff positions and providing specialized care for patients.
Bustos said rural health care remains a constant challenge throughout the country, particularly with an aging population.
“We’re not getting younger in rural America,” she said. “We’re getting older, so these are some of the challenges we’ll have to address moving forward.”
Hospital President and CEO Tracy Bauer said the hospital struggles to fill many vacant positions, particularly on its certified nursing assistant staff. The facility started offering $7,500 sign-on bonuses in an effort to fill those vacant positions.
“We’re not getting anyone to apply for these positions,” she said. “It’s been an ongoing challenge.”
Bustos said Midwest Medical Center’s situation is different than many facilities in rural communities, which usually are able to fill nursing and CNA positions but are unable to find physicians. Bauer said the Galena hospital has not had any problems attracting the latter.
Speaking of employees, Bauer told Bustos of the financial impact of a coming increase of the state minimum wage. She said the hospital expects to spend about $500,000 more in employee wages next fiscal year.
“While that sort of increase is good for our employees, it’s still an added cost that we need to figure out how to make up,” Bauer said. “That creates challenges for us.”
Bustos said the minimum wage increase does create an additional financial burden on rural hospitals, but she added that the increased wages could help attract workers, addressing the workforce shortage concerns of many hospitals.
“Maybe there are folks who are working in Iowa or working in Wisconsin who want to make more money, and they could come to Illinois for that,” she said.
Bauer noted that the hospital is trying to utilize the increased minimum wage as a means of attracting potential employees.
“We are looking at it as an opportunity,” she said.
Specialized health care also remains a concern for rural residents. The hospital currently tries to provide certified specialists who travel to the facility on a bi-weekly or monthly basis.
Hospital Chief Medical Officer Ralph Losey said Jo Daviess County is particularly short on mental health care services.
“That’s the biggest shortage in the county,” he said. “We have no practicing psychiatrist.”
Bustos said she proposed a bill that would create a grant program that could fund initiatives to address issues in rural communities. She said the program could be used to address many of the specialized health care needs issues in Jo Daviess County.
“In small towns all over this country, that is a big problem,” Bustos said. “It’s not just an accessibility problem. It’s an affordability problem, which is even bigger in rural America.”