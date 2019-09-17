The “What’s in Your Water?” Expo will be held at 6 p.m. today at Manchester’s Riverfront Park.

The free, public, family-friendly event is being sponsored by Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority and Manchester Source Water Protection Team.

A press release states that the planned activities include hands-on water testing; exploration of the Maquoketa River’s aquatic life; reviewing lab results showing what was found to be in the waters of the Maquoketa; sharing information about where your drinking water comes from and how you can protect it; sharing details on how private well owners can get their wells tested; and learning how using permeable pavers in projects can help improve water quality.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags