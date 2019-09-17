The “What’s in Your Water?” Expo will be held at 6 p.m. today at Manchester’s Riverfront Park.
The free, public, family-friendly event is being sponsored by Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority and Manchester Source Water Protection Team.
A press release states that the planned activities include hands-on water testing; exploration of the Maquoketa River’s aquatic life; reviewing lab results showing what was found to be in the waters of the Maquoketa; sharing information about where your drinking water comes from and how you can protect it; sharing details on how private well owners can get their wells tested; and learning how using permeable pavers in projects can help improve water quality.