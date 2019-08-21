GALENA, Ill. — Authorities said one person was injured when two vehicles slid off U.S. 20 on Tuesday , south of Galena.
According to a Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department press release, Michael A. Nieminski, 51, of Oak Lawn, was driving a tow truck southeast on U.S. 20 near West Glen Hollow Road just before 7 a.m. He was followed by a semi-tractor trailer driven by Oscar J. Schmucker, 52, of Syracuse, Ind.
Nieminski’s vehicle began to slide on the slippery roadway, then veered off the road to the east. The semi also began to slide, causing it to jackknife as it went off the roadway to the west, according to the release.Nieminski was transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, the release states. Schmucker was uninjured.