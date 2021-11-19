5:30 to 11 p.m. This fundraiser for Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County Auxiliary will feature live music all over town. Music from Fever River String Band, Steve Siegler, Triple Play, Sunshine, South 40, Meat Plow, 2nd Generation, Transition and Justin Morris. Venues: Darlington Golf and Country Club, The Spot, Glennie’s, Boobie’s, Annie’s, Salathe Saloon and Legends. Cost: $30 all access pass; $5 per location. More information: www.tinyurl.com/TunesnTaverns.
Nouveau Wine Weekend
Today and Saturday, downtown Galena, Ill.
Beginning at noon today and 11 a.m. Saturday. The 27th annual Nouveau Wine Weekend kicks off with the release of the 2021 Nouveau wine at Galena Cellars. Attendees can go to the opening luncheon at their choice of participating restaurants. The parade kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Other activities include wine and cheese tastings and wine-themed dinners. Ticket prices vary for luncheons, dinners and other events. More information: www.nouveauweekend.com.
Motor Mill Bridge Lighting
Saturday, Motor Mill Historic Site, 23002 Grain Road, Elkader, Iowa.
4 to 6 p.m. The fifth annual bridge lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Cookies and hot chocolate. Gifts available to purchase. Cost to attend event: Free. More information: www.tinyurl.com/Motor-Mill.
Holiday Shopping Extravaganza
Sunday, Farley (Iowa) Memorial Hall, 202 First St. N.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than two dozen crafters and vendors, food truck, appearance by Santa Claus and goodie bags for the kids. Cost: Free admission.