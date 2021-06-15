The longtime president and CEO of Q Casino and Hotel in Dubuque will step down by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the Dubuque Racing Association today selected an experienced gaming executive to step into the vacated role.
Casino President and CEO Jesus Aviles plans to retire prior to the end of 2021, ending a run with Q that began back in 2008.
“He’s made a tremendous impact,” said DRA Board Chairman Kevin Lynch. “We are sad to see him go.”
The board of the DRA, which serves as the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos, today approved an employment contract for Alex Dixon. The Nevada native will relocate to Dubuque in August and shift into Aviles’ role soon thereafter.
Dixon has spent 11 years as a gaming executive, holding various leadership roles for MGM and Caesars Entertainment in markets across the U.S.
He emphasized that the gaming industry is embracing a model in which casinos serve as multi-faceted entertainment hubs, offering everything from dining to live entertainment.
He believes Q Casino has vast possibilities to further establish itself as an “integrated retail resort” that serves as a destination. Dixon believes finding new uses for underutilized properties on Chaplain Schmitt Island could open new opportunities.
“Many other (casinos) are landlocked and don’t have the same opportunities that they do at the Q,” said Dixon. “I think there is an appetite from the board and, hopefully, from the community and the city to fully leverage and unleash the full potential (of the casino)."
Lynch said Aviles informed officials of his retirement plans in late 2020. The DRA formed a search committee and worked with a national recruiting firm to find a replacement.
“We are very confident in the candidate we selected,” Lynch said. “We know he has some great ideas and a vision for the future of the casino, the DRA and (Chaplain) Schmitt Island."