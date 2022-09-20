A former Loras College student is suing the college, alleging that officials did not properly investigate a break-in and incident of voyeurism at her student housing facility.
Former student and varsity soccer player Rachael Swift filed the lawsuit earlier this month in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa.
Documents state on Sept. 6, 2020, an unnamed person broke into Swift’s student housing apartment and watched her while she slept. In January 2021, Swift told the Telegraph Herald that she was living in the college’s Byrne Oaks Apartments at the time of the incident.
Swift did not know the individual before the incident, but later learned that the intruder, who ran from the scene when Swift screamed, was enrolled in the same elementary education program as her.
Swift immediately reported the incident to Loras campus security and to the Dubuque Police Department. The suit alleges the college’s security officer “quickly dismissed” her concerns and said the assailant was likely drunk and had entered her room by accident.
Dubuque police confirmed to the TH in January 2021 that Swift had reported the incident on Sept. 6, 2020.
Documents state that in the days following the incident, Swift met with multiple university administrators, reported the incident and asked the college to increase security at its student housing facilities. Her requests included installing cameras at all entrances to student housing and posting notices to inform other students of the break-in, neither of which was done, according to the suit.
Because Swift “no longer felt safe living in student housing,” she moved home, according to the suit. Subsequently, documents state from September to December 2020, there were four other break-ins of apartments occupied by female students in the same housing facility, but the college “took no action to increase security or otherwise safeguard women living on campus.”
A perpetrator was eventually recorded on video when female students in the building set up a camera, according to documents. In January 2021, Dubuque police confirmed to the TH that a man was captured on video entering an apartment unit at the college on Dec. 5, 2020.
Documents state the college refused to conduct a Title IX investigation or hearing, instead bringing lesser charges against the individual. The suit alleges this was because officials did not regard the incident as sexual misconduct, although the college’s Title IX administrative policy classifies voyeurism as nonverbal sexual misconduct, according to documents.
Swift has also filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, which is “currently investigating Loras College for sexual harassment in violation of Title IX,” according to documents.
The college has not yet filed a response to the suit, which seeks damages “in amounts to be established at trial” and also requests Loras be required to comply with Title IX.
“Loras College’s inability to bring the disciplinary process regarding Ms. Swift’s report of sexual misconduct to a prompt and final conclusion created a prolonged sexually hostile environment that barred her access to educational opportunities,” the lawsuit states.
It also claims Swift has been suffering “past, present and future emotional pain and suffering” and “ongoing and severe mental anguish” as a result of the incident and the college’s response.
Demeri Mullikin, Loras College vice president of marketing and strategic communications, wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the college “works with relevant authorities or parties to investigate and resolve” any matters of concern related to student safety.
“While Loras has not been served with Ms. Swift’s lawsuit and, accordingly, cannot comment directly on the matters alleged therein at this time, the college is aware of Ms. Swift’s allegations generally and denies the same,” Mullikin wrote. “The college has, and will continue to, vigorously defend Ms. Swift’s allegations in the appropriate forum.”
