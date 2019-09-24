SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Entrance on 13th Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge
Dubuque Area Congregations United, 7 p.m., Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St. Speakers will include: Rick Mihm, Dubuque Rescue Mission; Tom Stovall, People in Need; and Theresa Caldwell, Dubuque Food Pantry. Liquid laundry detergent donations accepted.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Meeting of the Finance Committee of the Operation New View (ONV) Board of Directors, 6 p.m., Roshek Building, 700 Locust St., McCarthy Center for Nonprofit Learning, John and Alice Butler Conference Room.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Salsa Night, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Enjoy a free salsa dance class from 6 to 7 and dance afterward.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Iowa Carnegie Libraries: A Reflection of Their Community’s Aspirations, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Dr. Shana L. Stuart, director of the Carnegie Libraries in Iowa Project, will tell the story of Iowa’s Carnegie libraries.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Family Movie, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Join for popcorn and a family-friendly new release. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” is rated PG and runs 1 hour, 26 minutes.
Duct Tape DIY, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make fun and usable items out of duct tape. For those in grades 6-12.
LEARNING
Wednesday
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop speaking, communication and leadership skills.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required, as the class is limited to 12 participants.
Adulting 101: Budget & Financial Tools, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Learn some important basics. For those ages 16 and older.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., 90 Main St., Bishop Block Conference Room. For survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Wednesday
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7.
Wednesday
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A&W, 250 W. First St., second floor. Monthly meeting of postage stamp and postal history collectors.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any size team welcome.