No verdict yet in Dubuque murder trial
The murder trial of an Earlville, Iowa, man accused of killing his wife with a corn rake is in the hands of a Dubuque County jury after four days of testimony.
Todd M. Mullis, 43, took the stand in his own defense on Thursday and Friday, answering questions about his relationship with his wife, Amy Mullis, 39, who was slain on Nov. 10 on the Mullis farm.
Prosecutors claim Todd Mullis fatally stabbed his wife, then tried to make it look like an accident. Authorities said he was enraged over her latest affair.
The jury heard testimony from the Mullis’ 14-year-old son who found his mother impaled with the corn rake.
On Thursday morning, an investigator said Todd Mullis’ internet history included searches for information about infidelity, historic punishment of cheating spouses and the placement of the organs of the body.
Mullis testified he was not the person who searched for the phrases “characteristics of cheating woman,” (sic) “did ancient cultures kill adulterers,” and “killing unfaithful women.”
The case went to the jury about 2 p.m. Friday. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., Judge Thomas Bitter announced the jury would break for the day and reconvene on Monday morning.
Deadlocked Dubuque council won’t fill Ward 3 seat
Dubuque City Council members on Monday night were offered a choice between two of their former colleagues to fill a vacancy on their panel.
But thanks to a tie vote, the seat remains unfilled.
Council Members Luis Del Toro, Jakes Rios and Brett Shaw voted in favor of Kate Larson reclaiming the Ward 3 seat from which she recently resigned. Meanwhile, Mayor Roy Buol and Council Members Ric Jones and David Resnick backed Larson’s predecessor, Joyce Connors.
With the existing vacancy leaving just six available votes, the tie meant that neither candidate received the majority backing necessary for an appointment — and that the Ward 3 seat remains empty.
Police seek suspect in attempted murder
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman wanted on 11 criminal charges, including attempted murder, in relation to a pair of assaults Sunday, Sept. 15 in Dubuque.
Tanetra L. Giles, 28, address unknown, is wanted on warrants charging attempted murder, domestic assault with the use or display of a dangerous weapon, domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury, willful injury causing serious injury, first-degree burglary, willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree harassment.
A press release states that Tyshawn J. Cossom, 27, of 503 E. 24th St., reported that he was at a relative’s home at 1255 High Bluff St. shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday when Giles, his ex-girlfriend, “came over and confronted him about his new girlfriend.”
Cossom reported that the confrontation became physical and that Giles stabbed him in the elbow with a knife, causing a “deep laceration,” according to Lt. Joe Messerich.
Local sports betting paying off
Three weeks after sports gambling arrived in Dubuque, casino and sportsbook officials said local properties already are reaping the benefits.
Q Casino and Hotel General Manager Brian Rakestraw discussed this impact Tuesday afternoon at the monthly meeting of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors. The DRA is the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos.
“We definitely think we are seeing a different demographic,” he said. “It is a younger crowd that hasn’t been to the casino in the past.”
August figures shared by Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission provide a snapshot of how the new entity performed over its first five days in operation. Q Sportsbook had a total handle — or amount wagered — of $120,609 during the five days it was open in August. Payouts to winning bettors totaled $49,830, while sportsbook revenue was $70,779.
Dubuque to enter new era in glass recycling
Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency will set up two glass recycling drop-off containers in Dubuque early next year — and the city will not have to pay for either.
Dubuque City Council members included $10,000 in this fiscal year’s budget for the purchase and installation of one container. But, according to DMASWA Chairman and Council Member Ric Jones, agency officials discovered that the state requires landfills to offer glass recycling collection on site.
City officials had planned to put a collection container at the Municipal Services Center, 925 Kerper Court. The agency agreed to do that, as well as host the drop-off site at the landfill.
Under the plan, the agency will purchase the two containers and construct a bunker at the landfill to hold the glass until it can be picked up. The agency has an agreement with Ripple Glass, of Kansas City, Mo., to collect the glass free of charge.
Dubuque school board races uncontested
Three Dubuque Community School Board members running for re-election took a lack of many challengers as a sign that voters are happy with the district’s direction.
“I think it just shows that people have faith in the direction (of) the school board ... and are glad to see the incumbents that are running and didn’t necessarily see any reason for that to change,” said School Board President Tami Ryan.
When the filing period closed Thursday for the Nov. 5 election, only one newcomer — Kate Parks — had filed to run for the board, along with incumbents Ryan, Mike Donohue and Lisa Wittman. Four seats will be on the ballot, and Tom Barton is not running for re-election.