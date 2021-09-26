A monthly series of hands-on workshops for youth focusing on fashion and sustainability begin this week in Dubuque.

The Sustainable/Upcycled DIY Series will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on the final Wednesday of each month beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.

The workshop is intended for youth ages 13 to 17. Materials are provided; however, participants may bring their own materials to upcycle

The first workshop is about upcycled scrunchies.

Subsequent workshops and topics include:

  • Oct. 27, cardboard pendants
  • Nov. 24, paper bead jewelry
  • Dec. 29, hand-sewn fabric bookmarks

Registration is required and can be made online at carnegiestout.librarycalendar.com/events/suds-sustainableupcycled-diy-series.

Masks and a COVID waiver are required to attend.

