A monthly series of hands-on workshops for youth focusing on fashion and sustainability begin this week in Dubuque.
The Sustainable/Upcycled DIY Series will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on the final Wednesday of each month beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
The workshop is intended for youth ages 13 to 17. Materials are provided; however, participants may bring their own materials to upcycle
The first workshop is about upcycled scrunchies.
Subsequent workshops and topics include:
Registration is required and can be made online at carnegiestout.librarycalendar.com/events/suds-sustainableupcycled-diy-series.
Masks and a COVID waiver are required to attend.
