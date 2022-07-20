Question: Does the City of Dubuque have any plans to repave Century Drive? The road has been in poor shape for some time now.
Answer: The city’s engineering department is working on preliminary designs to reconstruct Bies and Century drives in the area of a proposed 54-unit housing development north of the Century Drive entrance to Kennedy Mall, according to Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl.
The city plans to incorporate “complete street” accommodations into the reconstruction, “providing a safe, user-friendly, bike and pedestrian street corridor,” he said in a statement.
“The city is collaborating with the housing developer on the design of the future street and the apartment complex site plan to minimize impacts and costs to either the city or developer with a future street reconstruction,” Schiesl said.
The Bies Drive project currently is recommended in the engineering department’s proposed fiscal year 2023 to 2028 budget, to be completed in fiscal years 2025 and 2026.
“When the road reconstruction project is completed, which is currently anticipated to be at the end of calendar year 2025, as part of the project, sidewalks will be constructed from Kennedy Mall north to Pennsylvania Avenue, so any pedestrian will be able to walk on sidewalks in this corridor including the housing development,” Schiesl said.
A complete reconstruction of Century Drive currently is not in the department’s five-year program, though city staff are aware of its condition.
However, the department does plan to recommend programming funds to reconstruct the road as part of its fiscal year 2024 to 2029 budget, Schiesl said.
