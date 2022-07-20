Ask The TH Century Drive
Buy Now

The surface of the road is cracked on Century Drive in Dubuque.

 Stephen Gassman

Question: Does the City of Dubuque have any plans to repave Century Drive? The road has been in poor shape for some time now.

Answer: The city’s engineering department is working on preliminary designs to reconstruct Bies and Century drives in the area of a proposed 54-unit housing development north of the Century Drive entrance to Kennedy Mall, according to Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.