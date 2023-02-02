Geri Goodman experienced life through music.
The longtime Dubuque pianist heard songs in every sound and notes in every noise. With perfect pitch, she would identify the note of the traffic outside or the beat of rain on the windows.
“If someone was putting on a roof next door, the nail gun would be staccato and the hammer would be marcato,” said Geri’s son, Tom Goodman. “You’d go for a walk, and she’d say the pace was allegro or andante. … She lived life as music.”
Recommended for you
Geraldine “Geri” Goodman died on
Jan. 18. She was 88.
She was born on April 29, 1934, in Dubuque County to Ray and Salome (Walsh) Hanten. She grew up as the eldest of five children in Key West, where her parents ran a general store. A curtain separated the storeroom floor from the family’s living quarters, where they kept a piano.
Her love of an audience started young. As early as age 4, she would hear the store bell ring and rush to the piano to play a tune for customers. She played her first “professional gig” at the age of 8 at the local church and was paid with two rolls of Life Savers.
“She was a crusader for the fact that musicians should get paid,” said Cathy Goodman, Geri’s daughter. “She’d point out, ‘Hey, are you asking your accountant to work for free?’ It was important to her.”
After graduating from high school in 1952, Geri studied music at Clarke College, which was an all-female institution at the time. She met her husband, Thomas Goodman, during a rehearsal for a musical at Loras College, where Thomas was a student.
He was on the technical crew, and Geri was playing in the pit. One night, he asked her if she needed a ride home, but she declined since her car was already on campus.
“And then, she kicked herself all the way home because she thought she blew it,” said Tori Richter, Geri’s daughter. “But it worked out anyway because he called her anyway. … It was karma or fate, maybe.”
The two were married on Aug. 17, 1957, and started growing their family soon after. Thomas was “the yin to (Geri’s) yang” and the two operated as a well-oiled machine, Tori said. The couple had four children: Tom, Teri, Tori and Cathy.
Geri got all of her kids involved in music early, with each of them starting piano lessons by age 5. She was blunt and honest with her children, as she was with all others she met. She often welcomed the kids home with a baked good, many of which she made from scratch.
“I had this friend once, and she told me, ‘Your mom bakes every day.’ And I said, ‘Oh, no, she doesn’t,’” recalled Geri’s daughter Teri Abbott. “And we came home that day, and she was making cream puffs.”
The family always attended midnight Mass at Christmas together and would sing during the service. Geri ran the practice each year after the big family dinner to make sure everyone was ready, and her favorite songs were the traditional hymns and carols.
She was a consummate musician and played at various Dubuque venues as many as six nights per week. In addition to the piano, she also knew how to play the saxophone, jazz organ, trumpet and guitar, among many other instruments. She memorized most of her songs and could transcribe music she heard on the radio after one listen.
“She probably had 10,000 songs in her head,” Tom said. “I don’t know any other musician that’s been able to do it, but she’d sit over at the piano bar and she’d be playing a song while talking to somebody and giving them a recipe or something, and then, she’d take a request from the next person and keep playing (without missing a beat).”
As with the rest of her life, Geri filled her home with music, and she often would make up little songs when visitors arrived using their name or one of their favorite things.
She lived by a quote from Julie Andrews, who once said, “Amateurs practice until they get it right. Professionals practice until they can’t get it wrong.”
In addition to her musical abilities, Geri was known for her sense of humor and quick wit. She knew how to make people comfortable, and she always could find the right punchline to pull through an awkward silence. She was a stickler for good grammar, and she would do her crossword puzzle every day.
Geri had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. In their youth, she would come up with pretend scenarios to play through or come up with fun games to play as a group.
“She had such a vivid imagination. … She would pretend to be a travel agent, and she would type out tickets that would say, ‘Today, kids, we’re going to Paris,’” Tom recalled. “And then, the grandkids would get their little tickets, and they’d get underneath the table — which was the airplane — and fly away.”
Geri retired from the music scene about nine years before her death, in part to help take care of Thomas, who had suffered a stroke. Around that same time, she started exhibiting symptoms of early onset dementia.
The disease made her more reserved over time, though she never lost her wit or musical talent. At the funeral of Thomas in 2020, she jumped in to sing one of the parts in the song that Thomas requested when one of her daughters was overcome with emotion.
Geri spent her later years at Eagle Pointe Place in Dubuque, where she would play the piano at happy hour. The nurses always liked to visit with her, knowing she would have a joke or interesting story to share.
She was “a mom until the end,” her family said, and they noted that it was fitting that she died at age 88 — the number of keys on a piano.
“One of the last times we talked, I asked her, ‘Mom, are you scared?’ And she said, ‘No,’ that she wasn’t,” Cathy said. “... She always used to point at us and say, ‘Don’t you dare mourn us. Your dad and I had a good life.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.