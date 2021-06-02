CLINTON, Iowa — Video footage shows a Dubuque man insisting during multiple police interviews that his girlfriend stabbed herself during a fight about his previous relationships four years ago.
Prosecution witnesses continued to testify Tuesday during the second-degree murder trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29. He is accused of fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017, though he maintains that she stabbed herself.
Buelow previously was convicted of second-degree murder for Link’s death in a 2018 trial. He was serving a 50-year prison sentence when the Iowa Supreme Court last year upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s conviction, granting him a new trial. The appellate court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence during Buelow’s initial trial.
The second trial is taking place in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case.
Several videos were played during the trial on Tuesday, including body camera footage from Officer Nathan Wall when he first arrived on scene. Buelow was sobbing hysterically as he was placed in handcuffs, begging for an ambulance for Link.
“He was very upset, sweating profusely,” Wall said. “I could visibly see beads of sweat dripping down his face. He was in a very agitated, excited state.”
As Wall told Buelow to calm down, Buelow could be heard telling Wall, “You go stab your (expletive) spouse in the face, and I’ll tell you to relax.”
One conversation between Buelow and Wall in a police car and one at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center were played. In both videos, Buelow asked Wall if Link was OK, and Wall said that she was.
Wall testified that he didn’t know Link’s condition at the time, but he didn’t want Buelow to become extremely upset again.
In both interviews with Wall, Buelow said that the couple had gone to a hotel pool before going to Easy Street bar in Dubuque. At the bar, Buelow said, Link became upset after asking him about his past relationships.
The argument continued at Buelow’s residence, and Buelow said on video that he reached “the final straw” in their relationship and broke up with her.
“I said, ‘I’m done,’ and she stabbed herself in the stomach,” Buelow said on body camera footage.
Another video of a conversation between Buelow and Officer Thomas Warner at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center was played for the jury. In that video, which was recorded after Buelow found out Link was dead, Buelow again said he saw Link stab herself. He also told Warner that he believed Link was at first coming toward him with the knife.
Buelow also told Warner that Link was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was on medications. Testimony last week showed Link had a couple of prior suicide attempts.
“I did not make her do that,” Buelow said in the video. “She always acts like she’s going to do it, but she never does.”
William Kafar also testified about seeing Buelow and Link at East Street bar in Dubuque just hours before Link’s death. Kafar and Buelow were roommates at the time, and Link often stayed at their residence.
“It was overall pretty good. For the most part they got along pretty well,” Kafar said of Buelow and Link’s relationship. “... (When they drank) it became kind of toxic, for lack of a better word.”
Kafar said the couple often got into verbal arguments when drinking, and it reached a point where Kafar considered asking them to leave the residence. He added that he told Buelow he couldn’t go out to bars with him on March 30, 2017, because he didn’t want to deal with the couple fighting.
Kafar and several other people saw Buelow and Link at Easy Street bar that night.
“She seemed happy,” Hillary Adkinson said about Link, with whom she attended high school. “She had some wet hair and wearing some sweatpants. They had just been at a hotel. She said they had just gone swimming and then came down.”
But Madilin Naderman testified that Link later became upset with her after Link believed Naderman had been hitting on Buelow in the bar. Naderman said she had been speaking to Buelow about an unrelated incident.
“You could tell she was angry, upset,” Naderman said of Link. “She was kind of charging at me, yelling. I didn’t understand why.”
She said she and Link later resolved the issue in the bar’s bathroom, but Link seemed very intoxicated at that time.
“I was just worried about her, because I could tell she wasn’t holding herself very well,” Naderman said.
Kafar said he did not speak with Buelow or Link at the bar. He received a call from Buelow in the early hours of March 31, 2017, but didn’t pick up.
Buelow’s phone records were shown to jurors Tuesday, which Lt. Brendan Welsh testified he looked through. Buelow called 911 at 2:17 a.m. on March 31, 2017, and told a dispatcher that Link stabbed herself. However, he placed another call just before calling 911.
Welsh also testified that traffic camera footage showed Link’s vehicle leaving Easy Street bar just before 2 a.m.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. today with additional prosecution witnesses. The prosecution anticipates calling its last witnesses today, with defense witnesses to follow.