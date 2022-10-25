The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Monday declined to release additional information about a high-speed chase Saturday that followed a Dubuque armed robbery and included a deputy shooting at the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect dying by apparent suicide.
The sequence started at about 1:50 p.m. Saturday at AutoZone, 75 John F. Kennedy Road, according to Dubuque police.
A press release and police report state that Julian A. Perez, 22, of Dubuque arranged to meet there with a person with whom he had been communicating online so the person could test drive a vehicle for sale.
“The victim and the suspect test drove the victim’s 2015 BMW M4 and returned to the AutoZone area,” the release states. “The suspect then displayed a handgun, took the victim’s phone and fled the area alone in the victim’s vehicle.”
Traffic cameras showed the vehicle leaving the city on the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge.
Wisconsin authorities located the vehicle “and a pursuit ensued involving several agencies,” according to the Dubuque release.
Press releases from Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation state that authorities pursued the vehicle from Grant County to Lafayette County.
In Lafayette County, a deputy deployed a tire deflation device at about 2:35 p.m. in an effort to disable the fleeing vehicle. But that vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy, who shot at it. No information was provided regarding the outcome of that shooting.
The vehicle later crashed in Green County, and the driver fled on foot. As law enforcement searched for the subject, authorities heard a gunshot and the person was found near Wisconsin 11, west of Green County M.
“First responders administered first aid, but the individual died at the scene,” according to the DCI release.
Authorities found a firearm at the scene.
No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, according to the DCI release.
The Lafayette County deputy is on leave per department policy, according to the DCI release.
Authorities continue to review evidence related to the incident “and will turn over investigative reports to the Lafayette County district attorney when the investigation concludes,” according to the release.