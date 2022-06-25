Amber Rendleman compares the New Caledonia giant gecko’s preferred posture for relaxation to a pose associated with a wall-sticking superhero.
“I call it the Spider-Man,” said Rendleman, an ambassador-animal keeper at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.
“(New Caledonia giant geckos) are an arboreal species, which is why we keep them in a vertically oriented enclosure,” Rendleman said. “Arboreal means they will climb in trees and hang out in the treetops. They often climb up and stay on vertical surfaces with their heads pointing down.”
The museum has a pair of these geckos — the largest kind of their species — and staff bring the male and the female out for regular educational sessions with visitors.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a species with the role of “ambassador animals” at the Dubuque facility.
PARLEZ VOUS FRANCAIS?
New Caledonia giant geckos are named for their homeland, a French territory comprising dozens of islands in the South Pacific, located about 7,860 miles from Dubuque. The local museum acquired this pair of geckos from another institution in 2016.
Ambassadors are live animals that museum educators use for interactive demonstrations with visitors. The New Caledonia giant geckos are among the ambassador animals featured in the museum’s “Rockin’ Reptiles and Awesome Amphibians” program.
HANGING AROUND BY THEIR STICKY TOES
The geckos live in individual enclosures that each contain materials suggestive of their native environment.
“We have fake plant material with branches and rocks,” Rendleman said. “They will often be found on the trunk of a tree, rather than on the branches.”
The geckos have fine plates on the undersides of their toes called lamellae, consisting of highly interlaced fibers.
“They are basically a lot of little hairs that create friction,” Rendleman said.
The addition of pressure with this friction creates adhesion.
“That (adhesion) enables them to stay up on surfaces for long periods of time,” she said.
NOW, YOU SEE THEM; NOW, YOU DON’T
The geckos can change colors to match their environments — even within their enclosures.
“They blend in really well,” Rendleman said. “They are greenish in color, but they can also be gray or shades of brown.”
Geckos have color-changing cells below the surface of the skin, enabling them to alter their appearance.
“It’s similar to a chameleon and similar to an octopus,” Rendleman said.
MORE BANANA FLAVOR, PLEASE
The geckos eat a variety of items.
“They eat sap from trees, fruit and nectar,” Rendleman said. “They also eat insects, but we don’t provide a lot of live insects to our two geckos because they haven’t seemed too excited about them. These guys prefer nectar.
“They also eat prepared meals the consistency of baby food that are prepared with insects and fruit. I offer that to them several times a week. Banana is one of their favorite flavors.”
