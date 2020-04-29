A Dubuque small business owner is scheduled to be featured on a national broadcast about the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ben Graham, owner of Graham's Style Store for Men & Women, 890 Main St., will appear on an upcoming episode of “Erin Burnett OutFront,” which airs at 6 p.m. weekdays on CNN, the store announced on social media.
The post states that Graham will appear either tonight or Thursday.
An N95-masked reporter and cameraman “were curiously pressing their noses against Graham’s store windows” when Graham invited them to a side door, according to the post.
The pair identified themselves as being from CNN and told Graham “you seem to be the only place in town with your lights on,” according to the post.
Graham discussed small-business challenges amid the pandemic with the reporter.