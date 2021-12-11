A recently filed lawsuit alleges that a former priest abused a person after the Archdiocese of Dubuque failed to take action following similar allegations.
The lawsuit, filed in Iowa District Court of Clinton County, states that the John Doe plaintiff seeks punitive damages from the archdiocese and has requested a jury trial in the matter.
The abuse was allegedly committed by William A. Goltz, a priest in the archdiocese who initially was assigned to a Dubuque church. Goltz, who died in 2006, has been accused of abuse previously and was the subject of several other lawsuits.
While the suit focuses on Goltz’s actions, court documents also allege that the male victim was abused by William Wiebler, a priest assigned to the Diocese of Davenport. According to The Associated Press, Wiebler was among priests listed by the Diocese of Davenport as having credible abuse claims against them.
Documents state that the acts of assault and sexual abuse from Goltz and Wiebler occurred at “various locations in Iowa” from 1964 to 1966.
“Before the time that Goltz engaged in the above-described instances of conduct with the plaintiff, the archdiocese had actual knowledge of Goltz’s propensity to and intention to sexually abuse young men,” documents state.
Zach Hiner, executive director of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said he hopes the lawsuit encourages others to come forward if they also experienced abuse by either Goltz or Wiebler.
“From what we know about patterns of abuse, it’s hard to believe that (the plaintiff) was the only one,” he said.
Documents filed in the lawsuit outline Goltz’s time in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, which include other allegations of abuse through the years.
Goltz was assigned to the St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque shortly after he was ordained in 1950 and stayed there until 1953, documents state.
He then moved to a few different parishes before being assigned to the Sacred Heart parish in Oelwein, Iowa.
There, documents state, Goltz “sexually abused one or more minor males,” then the archdiocese removed Goltz from “priestly duties.”
Goltz was found guilty of violating canon law in a canonical trial, documents state, but the crimes were not reported to law enforcement.
Goltz then spent time living in church-based facilities in multiple states, “presumably for additional ‘care’ for his propensity for deviant sexual behavior,” documents state.
This included splitting time between Jemez Springs, N.M., and Dubuque from 1962 to 1964. The latter year is around the time the alleged abuse addressed in the lawsuit started.
The archdiocese then started to allow Goltz to live in parishes in Iowa in 1964 to 1966, the same years the lawsuit alleges the abuse occurred. This included a stay at the St. Francis Xavier parish in Dyersville in 1966, documents state.
Chad Swanson, the attorney for the plaintiff in this case, did not respond to requests for comment.
Deacon John Robbins, director of communications for the Archdiocese, told the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that he would speak with officials regarding the suit and call back. Subsequent requests for comment were not answered.
Court documents have yet to be filed on behalf of the Archdiocese in the suit.